349 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $21.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,722. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

