32,574 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 18,720,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

