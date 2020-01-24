$31.56 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report $31.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $28.91 million. Safehold posted sales of $14.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $95.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.72 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $178.45 million to $179.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,241,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,064,012.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,302 shares of company stock worth $2,681,373. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

SAFE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 317,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.44. Safehold has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

