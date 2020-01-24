$3.54 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.68. The stock had a trading volume of 945,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

