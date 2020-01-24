2,850 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 906,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

