2,816 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

