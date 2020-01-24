$280.97 Million in Sales Expected for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post $280.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.74 million to $285.20 million. Methode Electronics reported sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 183,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.49. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

