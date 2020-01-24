$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $30.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $112.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.46 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $157.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE KRP remained flat at $$15.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 235,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $362.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.