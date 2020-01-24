25,154 Shares in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 430.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,547. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.