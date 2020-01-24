2,451 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.85. 2,727,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,769. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.