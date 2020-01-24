2,200 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

NYSE PKI opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.