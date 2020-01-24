2,118 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 323,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

