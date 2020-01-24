1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.27

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $10.75. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

