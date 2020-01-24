1,938 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $145.69 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

