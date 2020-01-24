1,931 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.