19,000 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,377,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 212,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.