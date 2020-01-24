18,385 Shares in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

