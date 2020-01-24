172,703 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Trip.com Group accounts for 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,398,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 9,333,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

