17,175 Shares in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRP by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

DOOO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,557. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

