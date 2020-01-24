1,598 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,610,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.72 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.0611 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

