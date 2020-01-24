14,411 Shares in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,466,000 after purchasing an additional 186,304 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of PTLA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

