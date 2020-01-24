142 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $211.03 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

