14,000 Shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

