1,030 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

