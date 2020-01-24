$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

RHP stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

