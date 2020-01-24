$0.90 EPS Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 521,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

