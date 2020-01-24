$0.49 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $167.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

