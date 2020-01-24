-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.42.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

