$0.40 EPS Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 284.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.