$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

