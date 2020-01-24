-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.20). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 48,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $789.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

