-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASLN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 138,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,176. The company has a market cap of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

