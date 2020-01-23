Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $419.70 and last traded at $419.70, 122 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.52 and its 200 day moving average is $381.07.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.