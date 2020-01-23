Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.22% of A. O. Smith worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,097,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $46.50 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

