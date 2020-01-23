Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,434.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $259,000.00 and approximately $14,434.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.03991140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00636579 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,956,950 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

