ZB (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

