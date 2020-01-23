Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
ZLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.04.
NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
