Zacks: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 11,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

