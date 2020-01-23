Zacks: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given $11.38 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. KLX Energy Services’ rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,074. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

