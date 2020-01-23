Zacks Investment Research Upgrades salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 2,958,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,437. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.74, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.