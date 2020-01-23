Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to “Hold”

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

