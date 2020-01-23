Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Hold

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOXL. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of BOXL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 279,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,495. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

