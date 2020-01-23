Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,102.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth $132,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

