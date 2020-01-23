Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 979,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,463,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 10.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.