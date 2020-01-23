Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 35,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,285. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

