Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banner by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banner by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

