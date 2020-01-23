Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

