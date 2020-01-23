Zacks: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

