Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Million

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $6.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $9.26 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 16,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,616. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

