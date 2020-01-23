Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $6.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $9.26 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 16,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,616. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.