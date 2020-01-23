Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

